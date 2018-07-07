Ghani suspects attempt being made to make Altaf Hussain’s poll boycott appeal successful in Karachi

PPP leader Saeed Ghani has said that he suspects an unseen power has come into play to make the election boycott call given by Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain successful in the city.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Ghani, the president of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Karachi Division, said his suspicion was primarily based on the “unfavourable” code of conduct devised by Election Commission of Pakistan for political parties to conduct their electioneering campaigns in the city.

According to Ghani, political parties in general and independent candidates in particular, had been facing difficulties in putting up their campaign flags, banners, and panaflexes in different areas of the city owing to restrictions imposed by the ECP’s code of conduct of ECP for electioneering.

He expressed apprehension that voter turnout would be low in Karachi as contesting political parties and independent candidates would be unable to pull their prospective voters out from their homes on the polling day since they were unable to conduct their electioneering properly owing to the “highly unfavourable” code of conduct of ECP.

The city was being given a virtually deserted look as the administration and police are busy removing banners and flags of all the parties, he said.

“Altaf Hussain has appealed to the residents of Karachi to desisting from voting. I suspect that attempts are being made to make his appeal and slogan successful,” he said. “Altaf Hussain will be given the opportunity to revive all over the world in case of low turnout of voters in Karachi.”

Terming the restrictions undue, the PPP leader said banners and flags were also being removed from the residential houses on the pretext of code of conduct. Ghani said the ECP should have consulted with political parties before devising its code of conduct in order to make it more feasible, appealing and friendly for the candidate.

He further said that polling stations have been established at inappropriate places which would be hard for prospective voters to locate or reach.

Ghani also complained that none of the relevant authorities had taken notice of the recent anti-PPP statement given by caretaker Sindh information minister, and instead the Election Commission took notice of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rally in Lyari on July 1.

According to the PPP leader, the incumbent director general of Federal Investigation Agency was against PPP as his brother was contesting the general elections on the ticket of the anti-PPP Grand Democratic Alliance. He said that the DG of FIA was not being removed from the post just on the pretext that he was conducting the probe in the Asghar Khan case.

Ghani expressed hope that the election commission would fulfil its obligations to make the election process transparent and to prevent rigging.

During the press conference, some 200 political activists belonging to different contesting parties belonging to the constituency of NA-242 in Karachi announced their decision to join PPP.

Ghani reiterated the stance that PPP would secure the most number of seats in Karachi, and said his party would definitely benefit with the joining on the new activists.