District West PTI leader defects to PPP

It is unfortunate that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not give value to its political activists whereas Pakistan Peoples Party considers its workers the assets of the party, said Abdul Qadir Patel, PPP candidate for NA-248 in District West on Friday.

At a press conference held at his residence, the PPP leader said that political activists were rightly considered as assets of any political party and for this very reason PPP always gives value to the struggle of political activists.

A local leader of PTI in Karachi, Mohammad Ilyas, along with a number of activists of the party’s youth wing, announced their decision to join PPP. Patel welcomed the PTI activists to his party, saying their former party was no longer a political party of the masses, but had become the party merely of capitalists and political orphans.

He said this was just the beginning and more activists of different political parties would soon join Peoples Party. He added that PPP’s electioneering campaign is in full-swing in small islands located off the coast of Karachi.

Speaking about his decision to jump ship, Ilyas, the former PTI leader, said they had developed differences with the policies of Chairman Imran Khan.

According to him, “parachuters” had been awarded tickets by PTI in District West. Owing to wrong policies governing the PTI, activists were going astray from the party’s Chairman Imran Khan, he said,

Responding to the sentence handed down to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Accountability Court in Islamabad, PPP leader Patel said it seemed that the country was headed towards a decisive moment.