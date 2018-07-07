Assets worth more than Rs1b seized from SBCA official’s house

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh on Friday raided the house of a top Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) official suspected of corruption and reportedly seized cash and assets worth more than Rs1 billion.

According to a NAB Karachi spokesperson, officials searched the residence of SBCA Deputy Director General Adil Omer in Federal B Area with a search warrant issued by a judicial magistrate.

The search operation came as a result of information collected during inquiry proceedings to trace illegally-owned assets as the suspect was alleged to have accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income. Omer assumed his current position at SBCA on Thursday, while previously he held important positions at the same organistaion.

The NAB personnel seized several luxury vehicles, cash and other assets worth over a billion rupees, said to be paid for by money collected from embezzlement from the state exchequer, the spokesperson said.

However, Omer was not arrested as he is under interim bail granted by the Sindh High Court.

The assets seized from his house under the law and included in the inquiry proceedings as case property are a Mercedes C-Class Model 2016 worth Rs8-9 million, Toyota Premio worth Rs2.8 million, Suzuki Swift Model 2014, documents of Land Cruiser Model 2014 worth Rs22 million, cash/prize bonds worth Rs5.5 million, plots worth more than Rs500 million, three properties in Dubai and bank accounts with a balance of Rs50 million. Further investigations are underway.