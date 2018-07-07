IO told to submit charge sheet against Rao Anwar without further delay

The anti-terrorism court (ATC), hearing two murder cases against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and others, heard the final arguments over Anwar’s bail plea and after the completion of arguments announced adjournment of the hearing.

The attorney for slain Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father strongly opposed the plea, arguing that Anwar was allegedly involved in the murder of his son and other citizens.

The attorney rejected the stance of the defence counsel, which claimed that former Malir SSP Anwar was not present at the crime scene, and added that not only was he present at the time of the fake encounter, he also held a press conference afterwards.

Anwar’s attorney said he reached the press conference but he was not present at the alleged murder of 27-year-old Naqeebullah.

The lawyer for Mehsud’s father reiterated that Anwar was most certainly present at the crime scene as the geofinancing report confirmed it.

He added that during the investigation, the suspended police officer disrespected the Supreme Court’s (SC) orders by fleeing from the trial. He also moved applications against the public prosecutor as well as investigation officer SSP District Central Dr Rizwan Ahmed, saying that they did not extend cooperation to the complainant.

He requested the court to appoint a new prosecutor and investigation officer (IO). The father of the deceased also moved an application to the inspector general of police in this regard, alleging that the two were harming the case due to their non-seriousness.

The former Malir SSP and several of his subordinate policemen had already been provided with copies of the case documents. The court directed the IO to submit charge sheets in the two cases without any further delay.

Anwar was declared the key accused in the interim charge sheet prepared by the Sindh police on the SC’s orders.

The IO said that Anwar was not only the key accused but was present at the scene and led the killing of Naqeebullah, Muhammad Ishaque, Muhammad Sabir and Nazar Jan in a fake police encounter in January this year. However, an eye-witness later changed his statement and claimed that he termed Anwar as the key accused under duress. The witness denied to have seen the alleged fake encounter.

The father of the deceased also challenged Anwar’s detention at his residence, which was declared a ‘sub-jail.’ The father’s attorney was astonished that despite the facilities available to Anwar at home, he was demanding ‘B-class’ facilities.