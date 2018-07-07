Sat July 07, 2018
Business

AFP
July 7, 2018

German industry output bounces back

BERLIN: German industrial output rose in May, data showed on Friday, suggesting that factories in Europe´s largest economy are regathering steam after a weak start of the year.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed output increased by 2.6 percent, beating a Reuters forecast for a rise of 0.3 percent. The figure for April was revised to a fall of 1.3 percent from a previously reported fall of 1.0 percent.

