Sat July 07, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

SBP mops up Rs40bln from market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday mopped up Rs40 billion from the money market for seven days as repo sale through its open market operation, a statement said. The rate of return accepted is 6.39 percent/annum, it added.

