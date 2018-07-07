Developing political consensus on economy must before next government

LAHORE: Political consensus on economy should be developed before the next government assumes power. While parties fight election battle they should engage each other through their economic experts on the future economic roadmap of the country.

The way different governments have handled the economy has not resolved our issues. We have to decide whether we want to be a trading economy or a manufacturing hub of the region.

There are no hurdles in Pakistan on trade with global economies. Still the trade is being conducted by violating the rules and regulations of the state. Is it possible from across political divide to at least agree that the trade rules would be strictly followed? On paper it looks that there would be no problem in this regard. But in reality rule-based trade would hurt a lot of vested interests.

All the political forces should muster the courage not to be influenced by vested interests that want to dominate the local markets through under-invoicing and under-filling production. They will have to support action against smugglers.

These are simple and fair demands that the civil society wants them to follow. If fairness in trade matters is ensured, half our economic problems would be resolved. The domestic industry would be able to compete with all imported products that enter Pakistani market on their actual value and pay government levies accordingly.

If we look at our import regime, we see that the duties in most cases are 10 percent, but the sales tax on duty paid value is 16-17 percent. Though the local industry also pays the same sales tax, it gets a duty protection of 10 percent.

Imports under-invoiced by 50 percent, end up paying half sales tax and half custom duty and become cheaper than local products. It is in the interest of Pakistan’s economy that local industry be supported.

The politicians must realise that industrialisation could be promoted without hurting trade, provided that trade was conducted fairly and without violating the rules framed by the government.

Industrialisation is beneficial for every ruling party and the economy. It creates long-term employment and brings prosperity in the society.

The political parties should identify the hurdles in industrialisation and agree on common steps that should be taken, including establishment of industrial estates with all facilities including water treatment facilities and power and energy availability.

Industries in Pakistan can be competitive if they are based on locally produced inputs.

We will have to improve the per acre yield of cotton to global level to boost over textile industry. Encourage establishment of apparel units and arrange open skill imparting quality units in clusters around these units. Encourage women’s participation in economic fields.

As far as trade is concerned, Pakistan after CPEC would become the most lucrative trade corridor in the world. Trade of around a trillion could be conducted through this route.

In the absence of quality industries, this trade would be dominated by foreign products passing through this route. In case of establishing global quality industries, Pakistan would have the advantage of transporting goods to China, Russia and Central Asia at cheapest rates.

As things stand today, we are moving towards a trading economy but with right industrial policies we could also become the manufacturing hub for almost half of the world’s population. All this depends on developing a consensus on economic and industrial issues.

If privatisation is good for the economy, political consideration should be ignored at least after the elections. If documentation of economy is essential for sustained growth and higher revenues, this path should be adopted by forging a united stand by all political parties.