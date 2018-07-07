Weekly inflation down 0.06pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based weekly inflation ended July 5 for the combined income groups witnessed nominal decline of 0.06 percent as compared to the previous week, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 230.11 points against 230.25 points last week, it added. SPI for the combined group witnessed an increase of 4.64 percent.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also decreased 0.23 percent, as it went down to 216.33 points during the week under review from 216.83 points in the previous week.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000, Rs12,001 to Rs18,000, Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 decreased 0.23 percent, 0.22 percent, and 0.16 percent and 0.13 percent, respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 23 items registered increase, six decreased and prices of the remaining 24 items remained unchanged.

The items, which registered increase in prices during the week included diesel, petrol, potatoes, eggs, kerosene, rice (basmati broken), gur, mutton, beef, moong pulse, LPG cylinder, red chilli, rice (Irri-6), sugar, georgette, mash pulse, long cloth, gram pulse, vegetable ghee, shirting, mustard oil, masoor pulse and wheat.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices included chicken, bananas, tomatoes, onions, garlic and wheat flour.