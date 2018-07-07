US trade deficit hits 18-month low on record exports in May

Washington: A burst of US exports of soybeans, commercial aircraft and other goods drove the American trade gap to its lowest level in 18 months in May, the government reported on Friday.

As Washington embarked on a multi-front trade war, the US trade deficit fell 6.6 percent to $43.1 billion in May due to all-time record exports.

Within the numbers, there also were signs importers bumped up their purchases in anticipation of looming tariffs.

Total exports rose nearly two percent to a record $215.3 billion, much faster than the 0.4 percent jump in imports to $258.4 billion. Exports of goods rose to their highest on record of $144.2 billion, supported by all-time record shipments of foods and feeds, including a $2 billion jump in soybeans which are the subject to tariff threats in the huge Chinese market.

Despite the dip in the US trade deficit, the trend remained little changed, with the gap up nearly eight percent year-to-date compared to the first five months of 2017. And the US trade gap with China crept higher, rising $1.2 billion to $32 billion. Americans imported $43.7 billion in goods from the largest US trading partner, $1.8 billion more than in April, but exported only $11.7 billion, $600 million more than the prior month. Elsewhere, total petroleum exports rose to $14.3 billion, the highest since December 2013, while non-petroleum exports also hit an all-time high of $130 billion.

Trade with countries currently locked in battle with Trump also was robust: Exports to Mexico were $22.7 billion, a record; while imports from Canada were the highest since December 2014 at $28.8 billion.

Meanwhile, job creation in the world´s largest economy continued its brisk pace in June but the unemployment rate jumped as more people joined the hunt for employment, according to a government report.

The US added 213,000 new jobs for the month, well above analyst expectations, but the jobless rate rose 0.2 points to four percent, erasing May´s improvement.

Yet another month of robust job creation showed that, despite nationwide complaints of worsening labor shortage, there remained untapped pockets of idled workers at last able to reenter the jobs market after a decade of economic recovery.

As unemployment rose, the closely-watched labor force participation rate also edged higher to 62.9 percent, while the number of people counted as unemployed rose to 6.6 million people, up nearly a half million.

In another sign of vigorous demand for labor, the results for April and May were revised higher by a total of 37,000, bringing the average for the past three months to 211,000.

The mixed signals of rising joblessness amid continued hiring could strike a flat note at the White House as President Donald Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the historic low levels of unemployment. But in fact more people entering the workforce is a sign of optimism that jobs are available. Wage growth remained sluggish, however, and was effectively erased by inflation: average hourly earnings rose just 0.2 percent to $26.98, putting wages up 2.7 percent over the same month last year, the same as the 2.7 percent rise in the Consumer Price Index.

The professional and business services sector added 50,000 new positions, manufacturing rose by 36,000, while the fabricated metals industry, which is at the heart of Trump´s current trade battle, added 7,000 new workers.