Copper recovers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing : London copper recovered partially from a fresh 11-month low hit earlier on Friday but was still down for a fifth straight session after U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in, escalating the trade spat between the world's top two economies.
Copper, seen as a bellwether for economic health, is down 5 percent in London this week, putting it on track for its steepest weekly drop since the week ended Nov. 20, 2015.
The United States imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports at 0401 GMT. Beijing has promised to retaliate in kind.
The U.S.-China trade dispute "looks like becoming entrenched" and "comes at a time when copper demand suffers its seasonal slowdown," ANZ wrote in a note.
"However, we feel the market is oversold. Supply disruptions remain a threat, and shifts in China's consumption patterns will see demand for refined copper remain strong," it said.
Beijing : London copper recovered partially from a fresh 11-month low hit earlier on Friday but was still down for a fifth straight session after U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in, escalating the trade spat between the world's top two economies.
Copper, seen as a bellwether for economic health, is down 5 percent in London this week, putting it on track for its steepest weekly drop since the week ended Nov. 20, 2015.
The United States imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports at 0401 GMT. Beijing has promised to retaliate in kind.
The U.S.-China trade dispute "looks like becoming entrenched" and "comes at a time when copper demand suffers its seasonal slowdown," ANZ wrote in a note.
"However, we feel the market is oversold. Supply disruptions remain a threat, and shifts in China's consumption patterns will see demand for refined copper remain strong," it said.
Comments