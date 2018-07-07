Copper recovers

Beijing : London copper recovered partially from a fresh 11-month low hit earlier on Friday but was still down for a fifth straight session after U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in, escalating the trade spat between the world's top two economies.

Copper, seen as a bellwether for economic health, is down 5 percent in London this week, putting it on track for its steepest weekly drop since the week ended Nov. 20, 2015.

The United States imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports at 0401 GMT. Beijing has promised to retaliate in kind.

The U.S.-China trade dispute "looks like becoming entrenched" and "comes at a time when copper demand suffers its seasonal slowdown," ANZ wrote in a note.

"However, we feel the market is oversold. Supply disruptions remain a threat, and shifts in China's consumption patterns will see demand for refined copper remain strong," it said.