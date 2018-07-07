Cotton up

Karachi : Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates increased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs8,245/maund and Rs8,836/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said prices of lint were reaching at a level, where they existed before the arrival of the lower quality lint. “Demand is high in the market,” he said.

Karachi cotton market recorded four transactions of 1,600 bales only. Of these, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold for Rs8,200/maund, 400 bales from Tando Adam at Rs8,250/maund, 400 bales of Shahdadpur at Rs8,200 to Rs8,250/maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni exchanged hands at Rs8,300/maund.