Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gold trims losses

Bengaluru : Gold prices narrowed losses on Friday as U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports weighed on the

x
Advertisement

greenback, stoking fears of a full-blown trade war between the two leading economies.

China has implemented additional tariffs on some import products from the United States immediately after U.S. tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports took effect, state media reported.

"If the trade war escalates and then China could sell U.S. treasuries and buy gold. This would be a big event," said Helen Lau, analyst, Argonaut Securities.

Spot gold was 0.1 percent lower at $1,256.54 an ounce by 0702 GMT, having dropped to $1,252.15 earlier in the session.

The bullion was, however, headed for its first weekly gain in four. U.S. gold futures for August delivery slipped 0.1 percent to $1,257.50 an ounce.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar