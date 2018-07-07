Stocks remain dull as political uncertainty keeps investors at bay

Stocks ended flat on Friday as investors remained on the sidelines over the much awaited Avenfield verdict throughout the day and did not place any fresh deals, dealers said.

The Accountability Court announced the verdict in one of the three corruption cases against the Sharif family, Avenfield reference case, minutes before the session ended. The court sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years, and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, the emerging leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to 7 years of imprisonment.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks closed slightly higher on easing political uncertainty after court announced verdict against former prime minister.”

Higher global crude prices, reports of record foreign receipts on account of tax amnesty scheme and speculations on outcome of Supreme Court directions to the government to consider revision in local petroleum products prices played a catalytic role in the slightly higher close at the stock market, Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.11 percent or 45.33 points to close at 40,284.14 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index rose 0.26 percent or 50.72 points to finish at 19,773.56 points.

Of 320 active scrips, 170 advanced, 123 declined, and 27 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 103.893 billion shares compared to a turnover of 143.175 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst from BMA Capital Management said that an unfavourable decision against the Sharif family was not unexpected. The decision adds to the prevailing high political uncertainty ahead of elections.

“We believe the challenges on Pakistan’s macro stability (external account weakness, low reserves, and fiscal deficit) remain crucial for the market to take any definite direction,” the analyst added.

During the session, speculation related to the verdict engulfed the market which unnerved the investors and the index at one stage lost 256 points.

The highest gainers were Island Textile, up Rs52.00 to close at Rs1,250.00/share, and Siemens Pakistan, up Rs37.43 to finish at Rs1,011.67share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs41.07 to close at Rs1,395.92/share, and Khyber Tobacco, down Rs31.31 to close at Rs608.69/share.

TRG Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of Rs3.324 million shares. It gained Rs0.37 to close at Rs27.52/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited, recording a turnover of 40.474 million shares and losing 9 paisas to end at Rs5.58/share.