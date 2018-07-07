Pakistan curbs fuel oil imports as power generation demand cools down

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has reduced its fuel oil imports for power generation as monsoon rains have lowered the demand for electricity for cooling, contributing to a decline in fuel oil premiums from the multi-year highs reached last week.

Since May, the PSO has sought to import as much as 695,000 tons of fuel oil per month.

The increased demand pushed fuel oil premiums higher since it occurred at the same time supplies typically become tighter during the Northern Hemisphere summer when fuel oil consumption for power generation rises, particularly in the Middle East. The PSO has not awarded tenders seeking fuel oil for late-June, early-, and mid-July delivery after receiving offers from suppliers, said four trade sources.

The company last imported fuel oil for delivery from June 11 to 20, the sources said.

The PSO still has outstanding tenders for imports for delivery from the end of July to September, according to the tender documents.

PSO did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

"The country has enough stock and they have local (fuel oil) production...and monsoon has already started with some places getting a lot of rain so temperature has cooled down," said one of the sources, a trader at a company that typically supplies PSO with fuel oil.

The trader declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Increased monsoon rainfall in the country has also helped boost hydroelectric power generation, lowering the demand for fuel oil for electricity, the trade sources said.

Pakistan this week saw its heaviest rains in 38 years.

Pakistan´s lower fuel oil demand may have contributed to weakness in Asia´s fuel oil market this week, the four trade sources said. Premiums have retreated from recent multi-year highs reached in the previous week amid shortages of supply and strong demand.

"I personally wouldn´t expect they import anything during this year…a cargo or two might surprise but not more than that," the trader said.

The lower fuel oil imports are occurring as Pakistan LNG, cancelled a tender seeking six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in July and August, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The country´s LNG imports are mainly used for power generation.

The PSO in December halted fuel oil imports as Pakistan ramped up its LNG consumption for its power sector. But strong seasonal demand for electricity in the summer months and technical issues at some of its newest gas-fired power plants renewed the country´s appetite for fuel oil. —Reuters

Our correspondent adds: Country’s fuel oil consumption substantially declined with the availability of alternate energy fuels including coal and Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for power generation during fiscal year 2017-18.

Latest industry data showed the fuel oil sales went down 21 percent during outgoing fiscal year 2017-18, while on month-on-month (June2017-June2018) basis it declined 25 percent.

The AKD Securities Limited in its daily report said a soft June 2018 capped off FY2018 with total industry volumes at 1.90 million tons, down 10 percent on year-on-year basis and 22 percent on month-on-month basis, as fuel oil sales declined 21 percent year-on-year and 25 percent month-on-month.

“For FY18, cumulative volumes slowed by 6 percent year-on-year to reach 24.43 million tons, as fuel oil sales fell 21 percent year-on-year,” the report added.

The brokerage added that markedly, motor gasoline (MOGAS) sales increased 8 percent year-on-year, while and high speed diesel (HSD) registered a fall of 1 percent taking the industry's total volume composition to 29 percent, 37 percent, and 30 percent for fuel oil, HSD, and MS against 35 percent, 35 percent, and 26 percent in FY2017, signaling the dominance of retail fuels.

“For individual players, Hascol Petroleum Limited and Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) beat total industry volumetric growth (with FY2018 volumes higher by 27 percent and 1 percent) closing the year with cumulative total volume market shares of 50.9 percent, 8.6 percent, 11.9 percent, and 7.9 percent for PSO, APL, Hascol, and Shell Pakistan compared to 54.9 percent, 8.0 percent, 8.8 percent, and 9.0 percent in FY2017,” the report said.

It further said during the month of June retail fuels continued to drive sales growth, while the reliance on the RLNG and coal during the peak power demand season continued to weaken fuel oil sales, which went down 25 percent on monthly as well yearly basis.

“On a cumulative basis, FY2018 sales growth was retail-led as well (with MOGAS sales rising 17.7 percent and HSD going down 1 percent year-on-year) where HSD off-take smoothened out,” the report said.

In this regard, the brokerage concluded, the major source of higher demand was led by higher infrastructure activity, heavy commercial vehicle sales and growth of commercial transport, as opposed to power generation.