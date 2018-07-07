Urea sales up 22pc in June

KARACHI: Urea sales recorded a 22 percent increase to 601,000 tons in June 2018, while the off-take decreased 43 percent this year due to the high base effect of last year.

According to analysts, the uptick this month was on account of expected price hike (Rs60 a bag) by manufacturers in July 2018.

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited’s (FFBL) cumulative urea off-take recorded a 43 percent decline to 271,000 tons in June 2018 compared to last year. Likewise, Engro Fertilizer urea off-take dropped by 23 percent from last year, though it surged by a stunning 79 percent to 245,000 tons in June.

Fatima Fertilizer’s sales witnessed a 53 percent YOY turndown, while recording 117 percent or 85,000 tons increase in the month under review. On the other hand, no off-take was recorded under NFML. On a cumulative basis, urea sales posted a meagre growth of one percent during the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of the previous year. Company-wise data reveals that Engro Fertilizer outperformed its peers with a stunning 21 percent year YOY increase in off-take during the first half of 2018.

DAP sales remained strong as off-take depicted a 57 percent increase compared to last year, and 198 percent increase to 176,000 tons during June 2018.

During the first half of 2018, DAP sales exhibited a 13 percent growth to stand at 668,000 tons compared to last year. FFBL and FFC’s DAP sales clocked-in at 105,000 tons during June 2018, translating into a massive eightfold jump compared to the previous year.

Whereas Engro Fertilizer’s DAP sales registered a fourfold growth to 58,000 tons during the month alongside a twofold escalation in June.

Closing inventory for urea with local producers, as of June 30, 2018 stood at 112,000 tons. Moreover, closing inventory of DAP arrived at 538,000 tons in the same period (FFBL + FFC, EFERT and Pvt Importers hold approximately 353,000, 44,000 and 78,000 tons, respectively).

“As inventory levels subside and demand appears rosy, we expect shortage of urea in the country to provide a trigger to prices,” analyst Tahir Abbas at Arif Habib Limited said, adding, “As demand picks up, we remain upbeat about urea prices in CY18.” He said their top pick remains Engro Fertilizer with a target price of Rs40.89 a share, offering a total return of 19 percent. “Moreover, positive outcome with respect to settlement of GIDC is set to benefit FFC and FFBL as compared to other manufacturers,” he added.