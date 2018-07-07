SBP issues guidelines for inland currency transfer

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday issued fresh guidelines for the documentation of inland currency transportation to further strengthen anti-money laundering and terror financing regulations.

The SBP said companies authorised networks should follow the standard operating procedures to carry out transactions requiring movement of Pakistani rupees and foreign currency with other exchange companies and banks.

Each outlet of the exchange companies will be allocated working capital keeping in view the business needs by the head office of the respective exchange company.

"The purpose for the movement of cash PKR and FCY shall be properly documented and recorded, after necessary authorization in system on real time basis by the head office," the central bank said in a circular.

Only bank accounts shall be used for movement of PKR between the cities.

The movement of cash PKR (within a city) and FCY (across Pakistan) shall be undertaken only by the authorised employees in company’s owned vehicles, through air transit or by cash-in-transit company.

The movement of cash rupee and foreign currency by the franchises of xchange companies shall be processed under the permission from the head office of respective exchange company and such movement of cash rupee and foreign currency shall be documented in their system.

During the movement of cash rupee and foreign currency, the system generated vouchers or receipts along with the authority letter shall be available with authorized employee / registered individuals (for franchises) or cash-in-transit company.

Exchange company shall develop and implement standard operating procedures, duly approved by their board of directors.