Fri July 06, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 6, 2018

Oath-taking

PESHAWAR: Over 700 volunteers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority took oath on Thursday. Director general KP Food Authority Riaz Khan Mahsud administered oath to the volunteers.

