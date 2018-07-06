Factory owners protest ‘illegal’ taxes

CHARSADDA: The factory owners on Thursday took out a protest rally against the Mineral Department and contractors for imposing illegal taxes on the industries.

Led by the factory owners including Shakirullah, Saeed Khan and Ilyas Khan, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Mineral Department officials and the contractors.

The protesters walked through various areas and gathered at the Peshawar-Bajaur road where they blocked it to traffic for two hours.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that so-called egoism of the contractors and illegal taxes of the Mineral Department had added to the miseries of the marble and other factory owners. "We are ready to pay the taxes imposed by the government," Saeed Khan said and added that they would never pay anyone's self-imposed taxes. They said that the provincial government had imposed a tax of Rs60 per tonne but the contractors were receiving Rs180 per tonne from marble factories.

"Most of the hills have been leased for mining," Shakirullah said and lamented that the Mineral Department was introducing new laws on every coming day. They said the government department had allowed only five kilograms of explosive for mining which was far less than the required explosives. They asked Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Caretaker Chief Minister Dost Muhammad Khan to take immediate action to save the industries from destruction.