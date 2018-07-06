Pak taekwondo squad for Asiad named

LAHORE: The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) on Thursday announced a 7-member national team for the forthcoming Asian Games to take place in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

President PTF Lt Col (retd) Waseem Ahmed informed that four male and three female players will be participating in the event. “The team will be accompanied by Korean coach Lee Sung Jae,” he said. He said male players include Haroon Khan, Shahzeb Khan, Mohammad Iqbal and Ejaz Ahmad while women players comprise Nimra Vasak, Aneela Ahmed and Sayeeda Shahzadi. “The training camp of the team is underway here at Pakistan Sports Complex,” he said.