Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak taekwondo squad for Asiad named

LAHORE: The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) on Thursday announced a 7-member national team for the forthcoming Asian Games to take place in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

x
Advertisement

President PTF Lt Col (retd) Waseem Ahmed informed that four male and three female players will be participating in the event. “The team will be accompanied by Korean coach Lee Sung Jae,” he said. He said male players include Haroon Khan, Shahzeb Khan, Mohammad Iqbal and Ejaz Ahmad while women players comprise Nimra Vasak, Aneela Ahmed and Sayeeda Shahzadi. “The training camp of the team is underway here at Pakistan Sports Complex,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar