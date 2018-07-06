Mickelson, Watson head Greenbrier field

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, United States: The 2018 Greenbrier Classic doesn’t boast a big-name field but it should still pack a punch with lefty stars Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson enjoying bounce-back seasons.

Two-time Masters champion Watson has won three times this year, and has had success at the Old White TPC in Sulphur Springs in the past. Mickelson is trying to earn enough points to automatically qualify for the fall Ryder Cup tournament. Watson, who won the Travelers Championship last month, has made the cut in four out of five appearances and his best finish was a tie for 13th three years ago.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “Hopefully I can make some putts like I did at the Travelers, and that’s the key to anybody’s game.

“We can all hit the ball. So it’s just making the putts at the right time to keep the momentum going.” Mickelson is coming off a bizarre putting kerfuffle at the Shinnecock Hills US Open, where he intentionally hit a putt before his ball stopped rolling.