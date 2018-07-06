Fri July 06, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 6, 2018

UoP Syndicate approves budget

PESHAWAR: The Syndicate of the University of Peshawar Thursday accorded preliminary approval to the university’s budget for the financial year 2018-19, which would be given final approval by the Senate of the University.

The meeting held here with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Asif in the chair.

The participants of the meeting approved 10 percent raise in the salaries of the university employees in line with the federal and provincial budgets.

The meeting approved performance report of the university for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17. Annual plan of the university was also approved in the meeting.

