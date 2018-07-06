Boycott of polls no option: Muqam

MINGORA: While claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would face a rushing defeat in upcoming general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Thursday said that boycott of the election was not an option of his party.

Addressing a press conference at the Swat Press Club, Amir Muqam said that despite the ongoing situation in the country, the PML-N would win the general election with a huge margin on July 25.

“Shahbaz Sharif honoured our request to contest election from Swat. The people of Swat should come forward to support PML-N and Shahbaz Sharif for the larger interest and development of this area,” Amir Muqam said.

He added that the miseries of the masses can only be solved if they vote for PML-N in the upcoming elections.

Amir Muqam lauded the decision of Maulana Fazlur Rahman to support Shahbaz Sharif in NA-3, Swat-II and said that the party would always remember the unconditional support of JUI-F.

The PML-N leader criticised Imran Khan and termed it as the king of U-turns. “Imran has disappointed his own workers and awarded tickets to electables. And in the coming general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will face crushing defeat,” he added.

Answering a question, Amir Muqam said that they were ready for the verdict of the accountability court, and would issue the policy statement after the judgment.

He announced that the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif would address a public gathering on July 13 in Swat.