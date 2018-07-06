Fri July 06, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 6, 2018

Chief secretary visits BRT project

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch visited the under-construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project’s Reach-1 on Thursday and inspected the development and other necessary works.

A handout said the chief secretary, while expressing satisfaction over the pace of work, instructed the concerned quarters to speed up the clearance of roads surrounding the BRT project for the smooth flow of traffic and also emphasised to clean the drains of city to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The chief secretary also directed the Peshawar Development Authority staff and the district administration for regular monitoring of the project.

