Man arrested for raping teenage girl

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly raping a teenage girl in the limits of 600 Quarters Labour Colony in Hattar on Thursday.

The initial medical report confirmed the offense which led to the arrest of accused, police told.

Ali Jadoon, station house officer Hattar Police Station, said that the girl was on the way back home from her aunt’s in the neighborhood, when at around 11am one Hayatullah intercepted her.

The accused, according to the SHO, dragged her into his quarters, locked the door and raped her.

The girl informed her father who was in PIMS Hospital Islamabad where he was tending to her ailing mother.

The poor father took her to Hattar Police Station and later to Rural Health Centre Kotnajibullah for a medical examination. According to initial medical findings, the victim carried the signs of rape but for in-depth analysis the DNA test of the both accused and victim was recommended.

The police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code and arrested him.He would be produced before the court of judicial magistrate on Friday for a physical remand.