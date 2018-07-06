Six firefighters injured in SITE factory blaze

KARACHI: Six firefighters were injured as the fire brigade attempted to douse a blaze that erupted in a foam-manufacturing factory in Karachi's SITE area on Thursday morning, Geo News reported.

According to residents of the area, the fire broke out at 8am. The fire brigade had doused it before it erupted again later in the day.

Nearly fifty per cent of the building was razed to the ground by the blaze, as 17 fire tenders, a snorkel and a bowser remained engaged in efforts to extinguish it.

Chief Fire Officer Wajahat Ahmed told Geo News that the fire had been contained from spreading and efforts were under way to put it out. “The affected factory’s surrounding areas are also being secured,” he said. However, the chief fire officer complained that the factory’s administration was unwilling to cooperate with the fire brigade.