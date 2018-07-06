Fri July 06, 2018
July 6, 2018

Six dead in RY Khan bus-trailer collision

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Six passengers were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and trailer on National Highway, about 20 kilometre away from here, on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Karachi-bound passenger bus from Muzaffarabad collided with a trailer while saving a motorcyclist near Fatehpur Kamal. As a result, six bus passengers died while nine others received injuries.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and shifted the injured and dead bodies to Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

The hospital administration said the dead bodies of Fakhar-ul-Hassan (49) of Chakwal, Rukhsana Yasmin (35) of Rawalpindi, Waleed (15) of Rawalpindi, Uzma (4) of Islamabad, Muhammad Hashir (3) of Islamabad and Khair-un-Nisa of Gwadar were brought in the hospital. The injured persons included Salim (47) of Mansehra, Amjad (30) of Rawalpindi, Javeria (18) of Wah Cantt, Tanvir (25) of Karachi, Azeem (43) of Abbottabad, Nadeem (43) of Abbottabad, Habiba (22) of Hunza, Salma (30) of Islamabad and Zahid Khan (35).

