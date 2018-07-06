Key Baloch leaders allotted ‘Jeep’ as election symbol

ISLAMABAD: Some key Baloch sardars are contesting in the upcoming general elections as independent candidates while several of them have ‘Jeep’ as an election symbol for the National Assembly as well as the Balochistan Assembly seats.

Former chief minister and ex-senior leader of PML-N Sardar Sanaullah Zehri is among those, taking part in the nation-wide electoral exercise on this symbol. He is contesting from NA-269 Khuzdar. He faces Sardar Akhtar Mengal of BNP-Mengal, whose poll symbol is ‘axe’.

In all, 12 candidates, vying for the National Assembly from the largest province, have ‘Jeep’ as their election symbol. Quite surprisingly, PPP Senator Sardar Fateh Munammad Hassani is also in the poll arena with this very symbol and has PPP’s ex-minister Sardar Umer Gorgage as his main rival in NA-268, Chaghi-cum-Naushki-cum-Kech.

Another noted Baloch sardar with ‘Jeep’ symbol is Mir Har Bayar Khan Domki from NA-259 (Dera). Senior politician contesting from this constituency as an independent candidate is Mir Shah Nawaz Marri with ‘Knife’ as his poll symbol.

On the provincial assembly front, there are as many as 29 candidates, having ‘Jeep’ as their election symbol, contesting from different constituencies. They include three seniors from Marri tribe – Nawabzada Gazain Marri with ‘Jeep’ as his election symbol, former irrigation minister Nawab Changaiz Marri with ‘Cow’ as his poll symbol and Nawabzada Buzair Marri, having ‘Fan’ as his poll symbol. They are contesting from PB-9, Kohlu.

Mehmood Khan Mandokhail is contesting from PB-2, Zhob with ‘Jeep’ as his election symbol and Muhammad Aslam Umrani is from PB-11, Naseerababad. Interestingly, there are candidates, who opted for symbols such cannon, gun and pistol, reflecting the deep-rooted gun culture in the province.