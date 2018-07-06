Pakistan seeks panel to assess HR situation in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Voicing serious concern over the relentless killing, unlawful arrests and torture of unarmed civilians in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), the Foreign Office Thursday reiterated demand for immediate establishment of Commission of Inquiry to assess the human rights situation in the occupied region.

“We urge the international community to call India to account for its grave human rights violations in the IHK,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal told reporters during the weekly briefing here.

Faisal said the reign of terror against Kashmiris had become a matter of routine.

He said the recommendations of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) needed to be implemented without delay.

He said the Indian occupation forces continued to kill defenseless Kashmiris with impunity.

He said only in June 33 Kashmiris were martyred and at least 236 injured. Out of 33 Kashmiris, seven youths were martyred in a fake encounter in Kupwara.

The martyred included three widows and four children.

Faisal said last week was equally traumatic and tragic for Kashmiris when the blood-thirsty Indian army and paramilitary forces killed 14-year-old Faizan Ahmad Khan.

He said the event was all the more tragic, as the hospital doctor who declared Faizan dead happened to be Faizan’s own father.