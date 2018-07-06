Adiala Jail awaits Nawaz: Imran

ISLAMABAD/CHARSADDA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday accused ex-premier Nawaz Sharif of presenting the ailment of his spouse as 'tool' to emotionally blackmail Pakistanis, telling him that Adiala Jail is awaiting him.

Talking to media persons here on the occasion of joining ceremony of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) disgruntled leader Syed Zafar Ali Shah to PTI, he emphasised that their hearts were with ailing Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

“My mother also had cancer and I had to take her abroad. But this does not mean that this should be used to emotionally blackmail the nation,” he asserted.

Imran quipped, “You did not remember Kalsoom Nawaz when she was (undergoing treatment) in London and you were holding rallies across Pakistan." He made these remarks while referring to an application submitted into the accountability court by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, requesting that the date of announcement of the verdict in Avenfield reference be extended from already fixed July 6.

He asked Nawaz to come to Pakistan, as the Adiala Jail was awaiting him, as he himself was saying that he wanted to hear the judgement in the court. “You will read the verdict in newspapers now, while we will wait for you, as Adiala Jail is waiting for you,” he maintained.

Imran emphasised that the law was blind and applied to all equally, asking Nawaz was this concession was available to a common culprit, which he was requesting for? “Here the law is different for the weak and the powerful and this is the reason of fizzling out of leading nations,” he argued.

About the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) decision not to arrest politicians till the July 25 general elections, Imran said this was like two teams were engaged in a play and a fixer was caught of a team and now it was being emphasised that he should not be thrown out, as this would spoil the match, wondering this was beyond comprehension. “We are making Pakistan a banana republic ourselves, as the law discriminates against none. When the law holds ground, it applies equally to all instead of having different approach for the powerful,” he said.

Imran lamented that during the last five years, the Parliament had failed to play its role, as there was a ‘muk-muka’ between the government and opposition.

“The country’s prime minister was caught red-handed with corruption but none rose against him and compelled us to take to roads to resolve the issue, which should have been handled by the assembly,” he said. Imran again said that all the PML-N ministers knew about the Sharifs’ London flats.

Welcoming Zafar Ali Shah, a local politician, into the party fold, Imran said he hoped the former senator would raise his voice if he saw PTI leadership engaging in any sort of financial corruption just like he had raised his voice against Nawaz Sharif. He said time would prove that Zafar Ali Shah had made a correct decision for becoming part of the PTI.