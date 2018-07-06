‘World supports China’s openness policy’

BEIJING: China’s achievements in promoting openness and cooperation have been widely recognized and welcomed World over, says a report published in the Global Times here on Thursday.

On June 28, a white paper on China and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) was released, giving a full account of China’s fulfillment of its WTO commitments that is also a reflection of China’s openness policy.

China has comprehensively fulfilled its commitments to the WTO, substantially opened its market to the world, as well as delivering mutually beneficial and win-win outcomes on a wider scale, according to the white paper.

The country is actively advancing opening-up to a higher level to achieve common global development, it said, adding that the country is willing to work hand-in-hand with its global trading partners to make economic globalization more open, inclusive and balanced with benefits to all, according to the paper.

WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell said the WTO secretariat welcomes the strong support China has shown to the organization, according to Xinhua.

Putting its own interests above other countries, the “fair and reciprocal” trade standard of the U.S. has been criticized by many sides. Mexico, Canada, India, Turkey and the E.U. have all announced retaliatory tariffs against the US.

Instead of supporting the unilateral trade policy of the U.S., American manufacturers have become panicked and worried about its negative impacts on them.

The US should reflect on its own wrongdoings instead of wrongly accusing China. If not corrected, the US wrongdoings will harm itself as well as other countries. Labeling China as a country conducting “unfair trade practices” actually adds fuel to the trade war started by the US.