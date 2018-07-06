Ex-MPA accuses Saad, Ayaz of demanding money for ticket

LAHORE: Former MPA Naveed Anjum on Thursday accused senior PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq of demanding Rs30 million for party ticket, an allegation vehemently rejected by the two.

In an interview, Naveed told a private TV channel that Saad insulted him and said he was a miser and all the members of the Arain community were the same. Naveed alleged that he was offered ticket against PTI leader Aleem Khan from PP-158. He claimed that refusing the PML-N ticket wasn’t an easy thing but he did so for his honour.

Rubbishing the allegations, Ayaz said Naveed had no relation with the constituency about which he claimed and should swear on Quran that he asked to pay money. “Money is given, not received, in the PML-N. The workers spend money on the party,” he added. Similarly, Saad described the claim as unfounded and a sheer lies.

Naveed is one of several PML-N leaders to whom party tickets have not been awarded for the July 25 general elections.