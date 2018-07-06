Malik asks interior ministry to enhance security of politicians

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has taken a serious notice of media reports

that terrorists can target top leaders of political parties during their election campaigns.

He has asked the Ministry of Interior to enhance the security of those political leaders whose lives are in danger. In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, Senator Rehman Malik has expressed concerns over the news and has asked the ministry and Nacta to brief the committee on threat alerts to political leaders in committee’s upcoming meeting.

“There is a possibility that the terrorist groups like ISIS/Daish, al-Qaeda, Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) and their splinter groups like SSP and LeJ may interrupt Elections 2018 by their terrorist activities,” he stated.

Rehman Malik said that he is concerned about the security of three main elements of elections 2018--voters, candidates (politicians) and electoral officials.

“It is the foremost responsibility of home secretaries and inspector general police of each province to ensure the foolproof security and safety of voters, candidates and officials during Elections 2018,” he said.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan’s secretary, in his briefing to the committee has already shared his concerns about the possibility of some serious violence during elections.

The Senate Standing Committee on

Interior’s chairman directed that the Ministry of Interior should share the names of those political leaders who are under life threat and the measures taken to protect their lives indicating also the action taken to provide a foolproof security to politicians, candidates, polling stations and voters in the committee meeting to be held on

July 9, 2018.

He has also directed for detail briefing regarding the measures being taken by the ECP and Ministry of Interior for safe and smooth conduction of election 2018.

He said all the enemies of Pakistan wanted to use these terrorist groups to sabotage the elections and democratic process in our country and to create the fears among the people, but they don’t know the courage and determination of our security forces and law enforcement agencies which brave personnel are sacrificing their lives for the betterment of Pakistan.