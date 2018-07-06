Azeem calls for making Raja Zafarul Haq report public

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami’s spokesman and MMA candidate from NA-135, Ameerul Azeem has called for making Raja Zafarul Haq Committee report public on Khatm-e-Nubuwwat issue to expose the connivance of the so-called two major parties in this connection. Addressing corner meetings in Johar Town Thursday, he said both the major parties talked of Islam for befooling masses but had not refrained from entering into a ‘criminal alliance’ on the most sensitive issue of Khatm-e- Nubuwwat. He demanded disqualifying PML-N’s Anusha Rehman and PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood from contesting polls, who had dropped the clause relating to Khatm-e-Nubuwwat in the Election Act of 2017 in an apparent move for amendment, adding a high-level inquiry commission be set up to find out whether the two

had made this amendment on their own or on the direction of their party leadership.