Fri July 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Man kills wife

SIALKOT: A man allegedly strangled his wife over a domestic issue on Thursday. According to police, Muhammad Azeem strangled his wife Saima Mehmud, 30, in Kaurpur village in the limits of Muradpur police over a family dispute.

