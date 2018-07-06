Man kills wife

Print Story
SIALKOT: A man allegedly strangled his wife over a domestic issue on Thursday. According to police, Muhammad Azeem strangled his wife Saima Mehmud, 30, in Kaurpur village in the limits of Muradpur police over a family dispute.
