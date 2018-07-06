Providing justice to citizens top priority: CCPO

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore BA Nasir visited Ops Room and all branches of DIG Ops office Thursday.

DIG Ops Shehzad Akbar and SP Security Ammara Athar were also present. DIG Ops Shehzad Akbar gave briefing to the CCPO regarding different functions of Ops Room and routine work.

The CCPO said the basic purpose of visiting DIG Ops office was to motivate police officials working in different branches being our first priority for providing justice to the citizens. Lahore Police have taken all IT initiatives for serving people with devotion. These IT initiatives would also help in monitoring activities during forthcoming elections.