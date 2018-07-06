CTD foils terror plan to target politicians

LAHORE: A terror plan was foiled in Bahawalpur as the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested four members of the proscribed TTP in an intelligence-based operation. The hours-long operation was conducted after the CTD received information that four TTP terrorists had reached south Punjab with a plan to hit some politicians and the personnel of a sensitive agency working in the field. They had completed the recce of their targets and were waiting for the arrival of a suicide bomber, with a plan to launch several attacks by making Bahawalpur as their launching pad. However, the CTD, on a tip-off, conducted the operation involving several teams and arrested Abdullah, Niamat Rahim, Salman Rahim and Mansoor Rahim. The items seized from their possession included three hand grenades, one rocket, maps of sensitive installations and motivational literature of TTP

besides other arms and

ammunition.