Candidate nomination for PP-289 creates rift in PTI

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The nomination of candidate for PP-289 constituency has divided the PTI as the remaining two powerful candidates of the party have decided contesting as independent after failure in getting the ticket.

The latest development for this provincial constituency, which totally comprises the urban voters, reflects division in the voters and the supporters whereas one of the group had organised a protest camp.

Six candidates Sardar Dost M Khan Khosa, M Hanif Pitafi, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak, Malik M Iqbal Saqib, Humayun Raza and Dr Shaheena Najeeb Khosa had applied for the PTI ticket for PP-289 but the decision of finalizing the candidate is yet not announced, although candidates for rest of the constituencies were decided and announced.

Dr Shaheena Najeeb Khosa was awarded the ticket that led to rift and division while the two other major contestants Sardar Dost M Khan Khosa and M Hanif Pitafi had announced contesting against the PTI candidates. Although, Sardar Dost Khosa was dropped by the PTI but his father and senior politician, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa and elder brother Sardar M Saifuddin Khan Khosa has been awarded the tickets for NA-190 and PP-288 respectively while his nephew Sardar Mohaiuddin Khosa got ticket for PP-291.

The sources revealed that Sardar Dost Khosa was assured of the provincial ticket at the time he joined the party while the same stance is being adopted by the close sources of Hanif Pitafi.

Giving an edge to independent contestant Sardar Dost Khosa, PML-N senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem has announced backing him by ignoring the party candidates Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and Syed Abdul Aleem Shah. Such development could boost Sardar Dost against Syed Aleem Shah and Dr Shaheena Najeeb Khosa.

Dr Shaheena Khosa is gynaecologist by profession and runs a private hospital but since couple of years, she is dedicating time and money to promote the PTI. Although, it is still very hard to contest and compete against the old feudal and tribal system but she is confident for a big upset.

Political analysts believe that further developments would decide the fate of this important constituency where PTI could lose due to dispute over allotment of tickets.