Muttahida former MPA Rasheed Khan joins PPP

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has lost three more members, including a former provincial lawmaker who held a seat reserved for religious minorities, to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The former MPA Rasheed Khan announced his decision to jump to the bandwagon on Thursday after meeting the PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani at the latter’s office. Jawed Iqbal Shahzad of the MQM-P’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal sector committee and Ilyas Sindhu of the party’s PIB Colony union committee, also joined the PPP.

Ghani on the occasion said the office-bearers and activists of the MQM-P have been joining the PPP in droves, which will prove to be a good omen for lasting peace in Karachi. He said new members are joining the PPP every other day, which is a sign of the party’s rising popularity among the masses, adding the people of the city will vote for the PPP on July 25 in great numbers. The PPP Karachi chief said his party is all set to secure major electoral victory in the city, adding people have complete confidence in the leadership of the PPP’s young chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Rasheed Khan, who was an MQM MPA from 2008 to 2013, said the PPP has emerged as the only political party in the country that truly believes and practises in the principles and policies of democracy, constitution and federalism, making it popular among the masses.