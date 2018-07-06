Six firefighters injured in SITE factory blaze

KARACHI: Six firefighters were injured as the fire brigade attempted to douse a blaze that erupted in a foam-manufacturing factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday morning, Geo News reported. According to residents of the area, the fire broke out at 8am. The fire brigade had doused it before it erupted again later in the day. Nearly fifty per cent of the building was razed to the ground by the blaze, as 17 fire tenders, a snorkel and a bowser remained engaged in efforts to extinguish it. Chief Fire Officer Wajahat Ahmed told Geo News that the fire had been contained from spreading and efforts were under way to put it out. “The affected factory’s surrounding areas are also being secured,” he said. However, the chief fire officer complained that the factory’s administration was unwilling to cooperate with the fire brigade. He further said the firefighting operation was facing hurdles because his department had not been provided with foam used to extinguish fire. Earlier this year in May, a one-year-old burnt to death after a fire sparked in an unregulated settlement in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Six fire trucks were able to contain the fire which started after a cylinder explosion. However, the blaze destroyed more than 200 shacks near a railway track in Block 13C of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. In a notable incident in April, a blaze raged in the property room of the City Courts Complex for about four hours. It was put out after fire brigade vehicles from all around the city were called to the scene on an emergency basis.

Multiple explosions had also been heard in the court’s evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — seized from arrested suspects, as the fire had spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.