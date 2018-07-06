Accused can’t dictate timing of verdict: Bilawal

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his reaction to former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's request to delay the verdict in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference, has said the accused cannot dictate when the verdict should be delivered.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur on Thursday, Bilawal said the announcement of the verdict should not portray Nawaz as a victim. The timing of the verdict should not give off the impression that it is not transparent, he said. The PPP chief also noted the protection of fundamental rights is the real essence of democracy and a compromise on the issue is not possible. While it is a positive development that the country is to witness its second election we must continue this trend and bring stability to it, he said. He stressed democracy is not defined by merely holding elections.

He further observed that the country has many weaknesses that need to be addressed. Bilawal Bhutto said he is going to Punjab and will later visit Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa. He hoped the people of Punjab and the KP will give him good response. Bilawal said his candidates are being forced to change loyalties. He said a puppet alliance has been formed to contest against the PPP. Bilawal said the reception given by the people of Pir Jo Goth to him on Wednesday shows that the Pir Jo Goth has become "Tir Jo Goth".