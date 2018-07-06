CA denies it was relaxing Warner, Smith bans

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) has denied reports that former Australia captain Steve Smith and batsman David Warner’s suspensions had been relaxed to allow them to participate in domestic first-class cricket ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

CA handed 12-month bans to Smith and Warner while batsman Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month suspension after the trio were found guilty of ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa in March.

“At no stage have we, or are we considering lessening the current sanctions in place for respective players in

relation to the incident

in South Africa,” a spokesperson from CA told cricket.com.au.

“The CA Code of Conduct does not allow for reversal or lessening of sanctions once players have fully accepted the charges.”