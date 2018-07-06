Cilic stunned by Pella in second round

LONDON: Wimbledon 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic, a favourite to go far in the tournament again this year, suffered a shock 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-5 defeat by Argentine Guido Pella in the second round on Thursday.

The Croatian third seed began the day two sets up but 4-3 down on Pella’s serve in the third, following Wednesday evening’s halt for rain and found his opponent very much up for the fight.

Pella wrapped up the third set comfortably, then shaded an exciting fourth set that included two breaks of serve for each player with Pella taking command in the tiebreak

to clinch it 7-3.

The deciding set went with serve until Pella clinched it on his fourth match point after Cilic had already saved two in the 10th game and another when 30-40 down.

Pella, who has very limited experience on grass and had lost to Cilic in three sets at the 2015 US Open in their only previous meeting, was undoubtedly helped by Wednesday’s rain interruptions.

Pella said grass was not his favourite surface but he was trying to improve.

The signs were immediate that Thursday’s play would be different as Cilic looked uncomfortable trying to find his length and perhaps ruminating that the weather had denied him a simple win the previous day.

The fourth set was key for Pella as he made Cilic work hard for every point and varied his serve to keep Cilic guessing.

Cilic broke to take a 3-1 lead, only for Pella to break back, chasing and retrieving a cheeky drop shot from the Croatian to beat him at the net.

Then it was Pella’s turn as Cilic double faulted then fell to some fine recovery shots by the Argentine, one across court, the other kissing the line.

But Cilic broke back and saw the set through to a tiebreak in which he took a 2-0 lead before Pella, playing superbly, reeled off five successive points to give himself four set points with Cilic managing to save only the first with an ace.

In another match, John Isner almost snatched defeat from the jaws of victory but survived to beat Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelman in a delayed second-round match.

The American ninth seed eventually won 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-7(6), 7-5 but he came desperately close to another Wimbledon failure.

On Wednesday, he led two sets to love and held a match point in the third set but the 105th-ranked Bemelmans stormed back to win two tiebreaks and level the match before rain intervened.

On the resumption Bemelmans came close to a big shock when Isner served at 4-5 and trailed 15-40 but he saved both match points with booming aces, two of the 64 he sent down — the fourth highest total ever at Wimbledon.

Bemelmans tightened up at 4-5 and double-faulted on the way to being broken and Isner wrapped up victory, despite facing a break point, in the following game as he forced an error.

Isner now has the chance to record his best Wimbledon performance, having never been past the third round.

Stan Wawrinka’s poor run at recent Grand Slams continued on Thursday when the Swiss lost 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(6) in the Wimbledon second round against Italian journeyman Thomas Fabbiano.

Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slam tournaments, trailed by two sets overnight but was 6-5 ahead in the third when play resumed in muggy conditions.

He then had two set points in the tiebreak but could not convert either, spraying one backhand well wide, and the 29-year-old qualifier Fabbiano completed the biggest victory of his career.

Since reaching least year’s French Open final Wawrinka has tumbled down the rankings from three to his current 224, mainly as a consequence of the knee surgery he required last year.

He lost in the first round of the French Open this year, the second round in Australia and at last year’s Wimbledon he was knocked out in round one.

meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard’s hopes of emulating her 2014 run to the final were hit for six by former professional cricket player Ashleigh Barty in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The Canadian, whose ranking has fallen to 188th from a career-high five in 2014, had to contest three qualifying matches just to make into the main draw at the All England Club.

The effort of winning four matches over the past week to get into round two appeared to have taken its toll on Bouchard as she could do little

to stop 17th seed Barty storming back from 5-2 down in the second set to seal a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Bouchard even had a set point at 5-3 up on Barty’s serve but the Australian, who took a two-year break from tennis in 2014 for a stint in professional cricket, wriggled out of that corner and won five games in a row to finish off her 24-year-old opponent.