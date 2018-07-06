Wedding guests face tough choice

LONDON: World Cup fever in England will not extend to weddings round the country on Saturday with those tempted to glance at their mobile phones during the match with Sweden facing a red card.

England’s first World Cup quarter-final in 12 years, following their nerve-wracking penalty shootout victory over Colombia, takes place at 1400 GMT when many weddings or post-ceremony receptions will be taking place.

This has prompted the Reverend Sandra Millar, head of “life events” for The Church of England (CofE), to issue guidelines for those attending the ceremonies and advocating anyone caught sneaking a look at their mobile phone should be sent packing.

“For those attending a wedding service at 3pm (1400 GMT), I’d strongly encourage you to make sure you are fully on-side with the happy couple and switch off your mobile phone in advance,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“For those getting married on Saturday, like England fans you might experience a few nerves, but you can be sure that it will also be the best day of your life, with memories to cherish. Who knows, come 6pm, that may be something you share with the rest of the nation too.”

Some couples who are tying the knot have adapted their special day.

Matt Yeo, who is marrying Sophie Wood — whom he says had to take a lot of convincing to accomodate those guests who are football fans as she is not one — has ordered a satellite dish for the post-ceremony reception.

However, the match will be filmed ‘live’ at 1600 GMT — posters are to be placed banning mobile phones being switched on so people

know the score — as speeches are due at the time of kick-

off.

“It has changed our plans quite dramatically,” he told the Telegraph.

“I’m having to order an aerial satellite, a projector, a TV and all the cables in a very short timeframe.”

Gary Snoad tweeted prior to the final group game with Belgium he hoped England would top the group so if they made the quarter-finals their game would be on the Friday as a clash with his wedding “won’t go down well with the Mrs to be.”

However, now it is clashing he is laying the blame on others.

“My own wedding clashing with the big game on Saturday — what have I done? Apologies to the English contingent, definitely the Welsh family side that picked the date.”