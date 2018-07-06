Fri July 06, 2018
Karachi

July 6, 2018

Hidden Treasures

The Full Circle gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Hidden Treasures’ featuring works by Murad Khan. The exhibition continues until July 14. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

