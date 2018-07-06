Fri July 06, 2018
Karachi

Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Zero tolerance policy to check traffic rule violations okayed

Considering the recent increase in violations of traffic rules in Karachi, a meeting chaired on Thursday by Additnoal Inspector General Traffic Ghulam Qadir Thebo decided to take some major steps to check the trend.

The spokesman for the Karachi Traffic Police said that the meeting was held at the Traffic Headquarters to draw up a policy of zero tolerance for traffic rule violations and to curb corruption in the force.

DIG Traffic Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas and all district traffic SSPs attended.

The meeting decided that a campaign was being launched in the city to curb corruption and bring deficiency in controlling traffic. Cooperation of the media and the general public was therefore needed to make the campaign successful, it added.

All officers and men of the Karachi Traffic Police should be told how they would deal with the public in a polite and gentle way while following a zero tolerance policy.

They were told to work honestly during the campaign and not to misuse their authority.

