NAB authorises fives probes into corruption in govt departments

The National Accountability Bureau Sindh on Thursday decided to initiate four inquiries into corruption and embezzlements in various governments departments.

The decisions were taken during a regional board meeting held under the chairmanship of NAB Karachi Director General Mohammad Altaf Bawany.

Various cases were discussed in the meeting which was attended by directors of the investigation wings and respective investigating teams.

According to a spokesperson for NAB Karachi, authorisation was given to begin an investigation against officers of the Sindh Agriculture Department after an inquiry substantiated allegations of the embezzlement of Rs1 billion in a tractor subsidy scheme under which 11,000 tractors were supposed to be provided to farmers across Sindh in 2013 to increase agricultural activity and yield.

Similarly, an inquiry was authorised against the management of the Sindhi Jamaat Cooperative Housing Society on the allegations of cheating the public at large through bogus allotments with no land holding and by issuing fabricated and duplicate files. The offence occurred in 2013 in Deh Khanto, Karachi, he said.

Another inquiry was authorised against officers and officials of Federal Government’s Estate Office Karachi on the allegations of allotting government accommodations to unauthorised persons, unauthorised illegal occupation by retired officials and subletting.

During the course of the preliminary processing of the complaint, it was unearthed that a number of federal government properties have been under the possession of unauthorised persons who are running them on a commercial basis without depositing any rent to the government.

Moreover, an inquiry was also authorised against officers and officials of the Sindh Revenue Department on the allegations of the illegal allotment of 173 acres of land in various Dehs of Dadu district to one influential family without observing the relevant rules and procedure, and causing a loss of approximately Rs103 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB officers also authorised an inquiry against the commissioner and additional commissioner of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Zone-III for illegal refunds approved and issued to several companies on the basis of bogus documents, which may have cost the national exchequer some Rs190 million.

DG Bawany issued directives to the investigating officers to conclude the cases on an expedited

basis in strict adherence to the NAB law, SOPs and the Constitution.