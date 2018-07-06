Muttahida loses former lawmaker, two activists to PPP

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has lost three more members, including a former provincial lawmaker who held a seat reserved for religious minorities, to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Former MPA Rasheed Khan announced his decision to jump ship on Thursday, when he met with PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani at the latter’s office.

Jawed Iqbal Shahzad of the MQM-P’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal sector committee and Ilyas Sindhu of the party’s PIB Colony union committee also announced their decision to join the PPP.

Ghani said on the occasion that office-bearers and activists of the MQM-P have been joining the PPP in droves, which will prove to be a good omen for lasting peace in Karachi.

He said new members are joining the PPP every other day, which is a sign of the party’s rising popularity among the masses, adding that the people of the city will vote for the PPP on July 25 in great numbers.

The PPP Karachi chief said his party is all set to secure major electoral victory in the city, adding that people have complete confidence in the leadership qualities of the PPP’s young chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Khan, who was an MPA from 2008 to 2013, said the PPP has emerged as the only political party in the country that completely believes in and practises the principles and policies relating to democracy, constitutionalism, progressivism and federalism, making it popular among the masses.