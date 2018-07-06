Four accused of attacking Bilawal’s motorcade granted interim bail

A court granted interim bail on Thursday to four men alleged to have attacked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s motorcade in Lyari on Sunday.

An additional district and sessions judge, while entertaining bail pleas of the accused identified as Rafique Hingoro, Kabeer Hingoro, Naveed and Ahmed, granted them bail in the sum of Rs50,000 each. The four were directed by the judge to appear in the trial court within seven days.

The attorneys for the accused claimed that the PPP had intentionally nominated their political opponents instead of the real offenders. The attorney for Rafique, who is a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and contesting elections from PS-107, claimed that his client and companions were not present in Lyari on the day of the attack.

He added that in fact it was not an attack but a protest by unhappy workers of the PPP over a lack of civic facilities in the area. The attorney alleged that the PPP would use this incident to generate sympathy in the upcoming elections.

The police registered a terrorism case against over 400 angry protesters, who attacked Bilawal’s motorcade with stones and chanted anti-PPP slogans. Some were also protesting against water shortage in Lyari while women held up containers to highlight the demand for potable water.

The Kalri police registered an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 268 (public nuisance), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.