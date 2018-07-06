Maradona apologises over World Cup referee slur

MOSCOW: Diego Maradona has apologised for questioning the impartiality of the referee in charge of England’s last-16 penalty shootout win over Colombia.

The Argentina legend had landed himself in hot water with FIFA over his outburst at US official Mark Geiger when he described England’s win on Tuesday as a “monumental robbery”. But after a firm rebuke by football’s governing body the 1986 World Cup winner issued a mea culpa on Instagram.

“Caught up by the excitement and support for Colombia the other day, I said some things that, I admit, are unacceptable.

“My apologies to FIFA and its president (Gianni Infantino): even if sometimes my opinions are different to those of the referees I have total respect for their work.” He admitted that “although I sometimes have opinions contrary to those of referees, I have absolute respect for the work — not easy — which (FIFA) and the referees do.” Maradona, who had come out in support of Colombia following Argentina’s premature elimination, blamed Geiger for the South American side’s loss in an ill-tempered affair.

He had told Venezuelan TV channel Telesur: “I apologise to all the Colombian people, but the players are not to blame.

“Here is a gentleman (FIFA referees boss Pierluigi Collina) who decides to choose a referee who, if he had Googled him, (he would know) can’t be used for a match of this magnitude.” Geiger was suspended from international football for six months after several controversial decisions during a 2015 Gold Cup semi-final between Panama and Mexico.

Maradona had attended the Colombia v England match as a guest of FIFA and was pictured before the game in Moscow wearing a Colombia shirt. FIFA had responded, saying it was “extremely sorry” to read the comments from “a player who has written the history of our game”.

It added: “Furthermore, it also considers the additional comments and insinuations made as being entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded.”

Wedding guests face tough World Cup choice: World Cup fever in England will not extend to weddings round the country on Saturday with those tempted to glance at their mobile phones during the match with Sweden facing a red card.

England’s first World Cup quarter-final in 12 years, following their nerve-wracking penalty shootout victory over Colombia, takes place at 1400 GMT when many weddings or post-ceremony receptions will be taking place. This has prompted the Reverend Sandra Millar, head of “life events” for The Church of England (CofE), to issue guidelines for those attending the ceremonies and advocating anyone caught sneaking a look at their mobile phone should be sent packing.

“For those attending a wedding service at 3pm (1400 GMT), I’d strongly encourage you to make sure you are fully on-side with the happy couple and switch off your mobile phone in advance,” she told the Daily Telegraph. “For those getting married on Saturday, like England fans you might experience a few nerves, but you can be sure that it will also be the best day of your life, with memories to cherish. Who knows, come 6pm, that may be something you share with the rest of the nation too.”

Some couples who are tying the knot have adapted their special day. Matt Yeo, who is marrying Sophie Wood — whom he says had to take a lot of convincing to accomodate those guests who are football fans as she is not one — has ordered a satellite dish for the post-ceremony reception. However, the match will be filmed ‘live’ at 1600 GMT — posters are to be placed banning mobile phones being switched on so people know the score — as speeches are due at the time of kick-off.

“It has changed our plans quite dramatically,” he told the Telegraph. “I’m having to order an aerial satellite, a projector, a TV and all the cables in a very short timeframe.”

Gary Snoad tweeted prior to the final group game with Belgium he hoped England would top the group so if they made the quarter-finals their game would be on the Friday as a clash with his wedding “won’t go down well with the Mrs to be.” However, now it is clashing he is laying the blame on others. “My own wedding clashing with the big game on Saturday — what have I done? Apologies to the English contingent, definitely the Welsh family side that picked the date.”