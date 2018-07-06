Punjab coaches given task to hold trials at tehsil level

LAHORE: Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti has directed all provincial coaches to hold trials at tehsil level in all games within a period of one month to trace young talented players; he issued these instructions during a coaches meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and 44 senior, divisional and provincial coaches of Punjab attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti directed all provincial coaches to conduct under-14 and under-16 trials at tehsil level within one month’s time. After the trials, all the coaches have been directed to form teams and organize sports competitions at Inter-District and Inter-Divisional level.

“The main objective of these trials is to find talented male and female players in all games. Sports Board Punjab will prepare these potential youngsters through professional training for future national and international sports competitions,” he added.

Bhatti further said that Sports Board Punjab, under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, has already taken several wonderful measures for the promotion of sports in the province. “We are quite confident of finding dozens of young male and female players after these trials in all games from far-flung areas of the province,” he expressed his hope.